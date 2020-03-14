Quick 5: Diane Weston

1. You’ve been a school counselor and a child development specialist for the state health department. What was that like?
After retiring as a child development specialist in 2015, I started as a school counselor at Maryetta. I have found both jobs to be very rewarding. I am able to work closely with children who have unique needs both emotionally and physically. It's difficult seeing all the needs children have and knowing you can't fix them all. I have a whole new respect for people who work in education. It's a tough job.
2. You later got into the real estate business. What prompted that?
In 2010, the health department eliminated my job. After 25 years, I found myself looking for another profession. I went to real estate school at Cochran and loved it. I stayed at Cochran for nearly a year, and during that time, I was offered a position back at the health department. I still have my real estate license and will eventually go back.
3. You also served on the Tahlequah City Council. What made you decide to run for office, and why did you leave?
I was appointed by Mayor Jason Nichols and the Council. I ran for a second term unopposed. I resigned after five years because I felt I was unable to get anything accomplished. There was a lot of toxicity that resulted in poor communication and lack of cooperation. This prohibited progress in many areas that I felt needed to be addressed.
4. What would you consider some of your most important achievements while in public office?
Anthis- Brannon Sports Complex, landscaping ordinances, adaptive playground equipment in the city parks.
5. One of your chief focuses, while on the council and even now, has been to save trees and to beautify the area with more of them. How is that going?
Not as well as I'd like. The city could do many things at no cost to taxpayers or the city. Other communities have embraced the idea of promoting our natural landscape and building within the trees and water sources. We seem to look at how can we eliminate these things. I look at towns in Northwest Arkansas and am amazed at how many trees they save while still exploding in growth and development. Tahlequah has not consistently enforced our ordinances and we have many developers who don't see the value in landscaping. I recently had a productive discussion with Ray Hammons and I think we're headed in the right direction. Landscaping increases property values.
– Kim Poindexter
