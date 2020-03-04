Quick 5 Protectors: Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

1. Tell us what prompted you to go into law enforcement as a career.
In 1998, I had a seasonal job with winters off and a lot of free time. A friend was a police officer in Wagoner and talked me into becoming a reserve officer with the Wagoner Police Department. I started the reserve officer academy as a Wagoner PD reserve officer and graduated as a CCSO reserve deputy, and it soon turned into a full time job.
2. You were undersheriff for years under Norman Fisher. How is your role as sheriff different?
Sheriff Fisher was known for being out in public: being seen and being accessible. As Sheriff, I’ve tried my best to continue that. That has been a huge difference for me; getting out and shaking hands and being seen and not relying on somebody else to do it.
3. Explain what a typical day for you is like these days.
I’m usually in the office by 7:45 a.m. and try to stay in the office during the morning. I use the afternoons to be out and about talking with people. I try to be home by 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. I take my turn every fifth week on our investigator “call out” schedule.
4. What’s the most rewarding part about being sheriff? The most challenging?
The most rewarding part has been people needing me and people telling me they pray for me and my deputies. The most challenging has been stepping back from doing investigations and using that time to be out in public.
5. When you’re not on duty, where can we likely find you, and what will you be doing?
I consider myself on duty 24-hours a day, seven days a week. But, when I do step back, you can usually find me at home, piddling. The grass will start to grow soon and I mow four to five yards. I may have to put headlights on my mower though.
