The Tahlequah High School Academic Team has won several meets this year and has implemented a new set of practice requirements.
Madison Walker, THS freshman English teacher and junior varsity academic team coach, said the team has been doing great and has a better winning record than a losing one.
She said some of the recent wins the team has racked up include going 3-0 against Sequoyah in the New Frontier Conference Tournament, and the varsity academic team's taking first place and going 4-0, with an average of 230 points, in the same conference.
Walker said she and THS English language arts teacher and varsity academic team coach Chelsea Greenfield are both in their second year of coaching the academic team, and they've been trying to rebuild the program since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year has been a lot better than last year because last year, we still were like, ‘Do we have a mask mandate? Do we not have a mask mandate? Are other schools comfortable with us coming? Are we comfortable with going to schools?’ And so last year was more difficult,” said Walker. “This year has been a lot more open, and everybody's ready to get back to normal – whatever normal looks like now.”
The academic team has a total of 25 members on the varsity and junior varsity teams. Walker said this is one of the largest teams the school has had in several years, as last year it featured about a dozen members. Walker said the reason for the increase in student engagement is due to word-of-mouth and a decrease in COVID-19 infection rates.
Robby Batson, THS senior and varsity team captain, believes the team is doing fairly well this year, even with their lack of experience.
“We’ve gone toe-to-toe with the team that won state last year, and so we’re pretty proud of the fact that we were able to keep up,” said Batson.
This is the first year the team has been able to participate in more in-person meets since the pandemic began, and it is the first year they've participated in the New Frontier Conference, which just started this year.
The New Frontier Conference is based in Wagoner and has offered students a chance to compete against more local schools without having to travel as far as they have had to in the past. Walker said the conference is a way for the students to practice for area, state, and Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association tournaments.
Batson said the team is not diving into anything new content-wise, other than the new conference, which he believes is helping them improve in the long run.
“It’s given us a lot of experience because there is certain stuff that is different [during practices] that’s not quite the same as being in a game. I like it a lot, and so we’re able to get a lot of practice and improve a lot more,” said Batson.
Greenfield said some of the schools the team competes against in the New Frontier Conference are in THS’s class, which will allow them to play against one another again at the area tournament. She said these scrimmages help students get ready for the real deal.
“We’re getting to know what they are good at. There’s some strategy to the game, and so being on the lookout for those players that are really good at a certain subject, you want to know that so you’re prepared because there’s a lot of pressure when you have 10 seconds for each question,” said Greenfield.
Other new practice requirement Walker and Greenfield has made with the academic teams includes requiring practices and encouraging more communication between coaches and team members.
“If you do miss practice, tell us why you’re missing practice,” said Walker. "So we’re holding the kids more accountable, and I think they are enjoying that as well. It just feels like it’s more official this year than it has in the past, and I think that’s making them feel like it’s more professional and they want to be there."
Walker said one of her hopes for the team is to allow the students to have the experiences they want, along with freedom to make decisions with those actions, such as choosing which fundraisers to have.
“They are coming up with more ideas than we are, essentially, and we’ve allowed them to have that voice and to be able to tell us how things should be run,” said Walker. “A lot of the kids have more experience on the academic teams than [Chelsea] and I do, so it’s just been an overall fun experience for us.”
