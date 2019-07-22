1. Why did you decide to run for Tahlequah City Council?
Ratliff: It's easy to sit back and complain. But that’s not me. If you want something done, and done right, get off your butt and go do it. So here I am.
2. What's been your biggest challenge so far?
Ratliff: Time management. There's just not enough hours in a day. So keeping a calendar and my things organized is critical and has really helped me to be productive. Also lists – I have a clipboard with Excel spreadsheets and my lists with me at all times.
3. You've been on the front line to get the city's youth sports programs back in shape. What are a few of your ideas?
Ratliff: If nothing changes, neither will the results, so I proposed restructuring all the leagues to form the Tahlequah Youth League, where all of our sports fall under one umbrella. The response was widely accepted, surprisingly – although I don’t see football jumping on board yet. I plan to take as many board members from each sport as possible to visit facilities in Sallisaw on Aug. 14. We can attend their board meeting to see what issues they face and how their meetings are conducted. I have began work on fundraising and tasked someone with starting 501(c)(3) paperwork. Tournaments are coming, and our kids are coming back home to play ball. We owe them that!
4. Do you belive the city tax needs to be extended, and why or why not?
Ratliff: Absolutely. Without it, we can expect little to no improvement of our streets and sidewalks for the foreseeable future – with the exception of the remaining 2013 bond projects that are soon to begin. Our budget simply does not allow for capital Improvements. It is basically to maintain our day-to-day operations. This .5 cent [tax] is the only option on the table.
5. What is one project that you'd like to see the city undertake?
Ratliff: Park Hill Road. I would like to see the City, County and Cherokee Nation partner on this project to get it to the bottom of Park Hill mountain. Projects like this take time. That’s why we need to start the discussion now.
Tahlequah newest city councilor, Trae Ratliff in Ward 4, is a Shelter Insurance agent.
