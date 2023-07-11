VIAN – The Sewing Sisters at Harvestime Church are announcing their 14th annual “Quilts of Past & Present Quilt Show” has been scheduled for Friday, July 28 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
The event takes place at the church’s Family Center, which is at 451558 E. 0980 Road, seven miles north of Vian.
Admission to the quilt show is $5 per person, and everyone is welcome to attend.
During the event, patrons will have the opportunity to admire quilts made by local quilters. In addition to the quilt display, there will be vendors offering quilting-related items, live demonstrations, and door prizes each day.
Scissor sharpening will be available for $10 a pair.
The quilt show will be held in the family center of the church; however, patrons will want to make sure they visit the Tea Room, where lunch and desserts will be served.
For more information, email the group at blackgum- quiltshow@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook page at Blackgum Harvestime Sewing Sisters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.