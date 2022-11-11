HULBERT – The Hulbert Board of Trustees appointed the interim leader of its police department as the full-time chief during a Nov. 10 meeting.
Brandon Quimby was tapped as interim during an Aug. 11 meeting after former Chief Carl Smith resigned. Smith was sworn in February 2021.
The Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group advised town officials to create an outside panel for the appointment of a police chief.
“OMAG, which is our insurance company, recommended after our previous chief left that we put a panel together to help us select a chief. The panel all agreed that Brandon was the best candidate,” Hulbert Public Works Authority Superintendent Justin Hamby said.
Trustee Tristan Brave made the motion to appoint Quimby as Hulbert’s chief with an additional $4 raise. Trustee Amanda Hakes seconded.
The board amended the food truck stationary vendor rules and regulations to state food trucks that are stationed, other than private property, are subject to approval from the trustees, and must be stationed in front of the Town Hall building, while not obstructing the roadway or handicapped parking.
No action on the purchase and replacement of a "giant" American flag was taken. The item has been discussed during the monthly meetings since July when Trustee Hakes brought it to the board.
Mayor Kenneth Fore Jr. wanted the item removed until they could figure out costs and further information. Brave asked the board if they were still wanting the flag, four months after it was brought to them.
“I don’t even care at this point,” Hakes said.
Fore would like to figure out measurements and placement before moving forward.
A sensory area will be designated for Hulbert’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
In other business, HPD logged 3 county calls, four arrests, and seven vehicle impoundment for October.
Out of 160 total contacts, 71 citations were issued.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
