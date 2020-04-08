After filing opened Wednesday, April 8, for the June 30 primary elections, candidates submitted their declarations with the state and county.
In the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office race, Jason Chennault, who took over for long-time Sheriff Norman Fisher, filed to serve his first full term as a Democrat. He will face Manuel Holland Jr., a sergeant for the Northeastern State University Police Department, aimed to challenge him in the Republican primary.
The only person to file for county clerk Wednesday was incumbent Cheryl Trammel, a Democrat. Meanwhile, current Court Clerk Lesa Rousey Daniels, a Democrat who replaced Shelly Kissinger in 2018, was the only person to file for her position.
Incumbent District 2 Cherokee County Commissioner Mike Brown, a Democrat, filed for reelection. He will go up against Chris Jenkins, also a Democrat.
Candidates for the U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, the Corporation Commission, State Senate, and State House of Representatives also filed at the Oklahoma State Election Board.
For U.S. Senate, incumbent Sen. Jim Inhofe and J.J. Stitt filed on the Republican ticket. Joan Farr and A.D. Nesbit filed as independents.
Those running for District 2 of the U.S. House Representatives on the Republican ticket are incumbent Rep. Markwayne Mullin and Joseph Silk. Democrat Danyell Lanier and Libertarian Richie Castaldo also filed.
Republican candidates to file for Corporation Commissioner were Harold Spradling and Todd Hiett.
Incumbent District 9 State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, was the only person to file for his seat Monday.
For the District 4 State Representative seat, incumbent State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, filed, and Bob Ed Culver will again challenge him as a Republican.
Other candidates for state and county elections have until Friday at 4 p.m. to file with their election board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.