Radiologic technologists are celebrated annually from Nov. 6-12, and to local programs and employers, their work is more than just taking X-rays.
“Radiologic technologists perform diagnostic exams utilizing a wide array of imaging modalities,” said Daniel Hannon, director of Radiology Services at Northeastern Health System.
Hannon said NHS and its imaging partners provide several diagnostic imaging service lines, including digital X-ray, digital fluoroscopy, MRI, CT, 3D mammography, echocardiography, ultrasound, bone density nuclear medicine, PET CT and interventional radiology.
“Our state-of-the-art technology allows a clear look for our referring providers to diagnose and deliver high-quality treatment to the people in our community,” said Hannon. “This significant investment has allowed for much improved health care outcomes and quality of life for patients that choose NHS.”
The training to use these technologies varies by specialization.
“General radiography technology is a two-year program with additional training both formal and on-the-job for CT, MRI, and mammography, sonography/ultrasound is a two-year program with additional training for echocardiography, and nuclear medicine is a four-year program,” said Hannon.
Hannon said those interested in a career in medical imaging can feel free to call him at 918-229-1440.
Indian Capital Technology Center offers a two-year, full-time program in radiologic technology at its Muskogee campus. This program is for adult students only and is accredited by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology.
“The radiologic technology program in an intensive, rigorous course of study with hand-on clinical experiences,” said Dina Craven, ICTC radiology program chair. “Upon graduation from an accredited program, graduates are eligible to apply for the national certification exam in radiography.”
Craven said a student radiologic technologist will have courses in radiation pathology, radiation biology, anatomy, medical terminology, radiation protection, patient care, ethics, physics, radiographic procedures and evaluation. ICTC is now taking applications for 2023 and applicants must have an associate degree or be within 12 hours of completing an associate.
“At the present time, there is a shortage of radiological technologists,” said Craven. “If you enjoy helping people, interested in the human body and technology, radiology is your field of choice.”
Craven said radiologic technologists may be employed in a variety of settings, like hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, medical imaging centers, surgical centers, travelers, and mobile imaging agencies.
David Spyres, a radiologic technologist at NHS, said the job was a career change for him.
“I spoke with a gentlemen that I attended church with and he got me interested in the field,” said Spyres.
Spyres said the best part of his job is getting to help patients along their journey of healing.
Besides formal training, Spyres said patience and vision to see and anticipate what people need are the most important skills a rad tech should have.
“[Patients] come to see us because they are sick or hurting,” he said. “Rad techs need to have compassion and understanding.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.