Radio man would serve again 'in a heartbeat'

Kelly Louis Webb has been known better as Lou Kelly since the 1980s. He adopted the name to keep his personal life separate from his on-air personality.
Webb, 59, was born in Maryland, and then lived in New Mexico until he was 15 years old, when he moved to Shattuck, Oklahoma.
In 1988, Webb moved to Muskogee. In October 1989, at age 29, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
"I just wanted to serve," he said. "I chose the Navy because of the electronics. I wanted to be a technician because of broadcasting."
A now-closed base in Sarasota, Florida, is where Webb was stationed. While he wasn't in a very long time, Webb said the Navy did teach him electronic skills he has used.
"I gained respect for leadership, and how to make sure you stick to it, and pay attention to details," he said. "To this day, I still fold my T-shirts the way I was taught in the Navy."
With the leadership skills and experience one can gain from serving in the armed forces, Webb would encourage it as an avenue for younger people, and said he would go back "in a heartbeat."
"I would absolutely recommend service to anyone who's 18 years of age and can serve. I still believe in what Kennedy said: 'Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country.' You gotta do that," said Webb. "If I had gone in at 18, I would have stayed to retirement. I loved it."
While Webb likes what is going on in Oklahoma for veterans, he said more can always be done for them.
"In my opinion, no one should come out of any war and come out and be jobless," said Webb. "There are vets on the street who don't have a home. In my opinion, hire veterans first."
In 2012, Webb moved to Tahlequah to run the local radio station. He currently owns The Quah internet radio, while also broadcasting sports with Matt Rowan for OSPNlive.com. Webb also serves as a service adviser for Tommy Nix Auto Group.
He lives in Fort Gibson and is a member of the American Legion post there.
In March 2019, Webb married Tanoa, and together, they have six children and seven grandchildren. Webb's hobbies include golf and playing guitar.
