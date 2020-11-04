Radio station manager discusses adapting to COVID-19

While nearly every job and operation changed following the influx of COVID-19 cases earlier in this year, owners and employees have had to adapt in different ways. Like other industries, the media have faced new challenges.
KEOK, or Lakes Country 102.1, is Tahlequah’s radio station. While operations have had to change slightly, the staff has largely been able to continue its work.
Blake Turner, operations manager, said the service they provide is an important one.
“We’re here to provide a service, whether that service be local news, music, or anything else,” said Turner. “We can’t let things such as a pandemic get in the way. We had to adapt a little bit right when things got started, though. We had to reduce our staff a little bit at the time, and we instituted a mask requirement in the studio. But we carried on and continued to provide our services to the best of our abilities.”
Along with requiring masks, like many other places in Tahlequah, the station changed how many of its operations with outside sources functioned. It could no longer allow a large number of people into the station for interviews.
“We switched most of our interviews to over the phone, but there were some instances where we brought health officials into the studio,” said Turner. “That happened very rarely and whenever it did happen, we all wore masks.”
Employees have recently moved back to in-studio interviews with some individuals, but most of them still take place over the phone.
Turner said people listen to the radio for a number of different reasons. Whether it is for news, entertainment or whatever else may be on the air that day, he understands it is the station's responsibility to provide.
“I think there’s a couple different reasons people listen to the radio,” said Turner. “I think they listen to it to get some local and national news, weather updates and things of that nature. I also think, though, that they listen to their favorite music and DJs over the radio as a form of escape. So while we definitely discussed COVID on the air, we wanted to also provide a little bit of escapism for our listeners.”
Turner also said a few positive things have come out of the entire experience. While the situation for most people is not an easy one, it has shown employees and the public how much they can handle.
“The positive that we can take out of it is that we have shown our resilience, not only as a company, but as a community," Tuner said. "We showed that if we can get through, we can likely get through anything. Tahlequah does such a great job supporting us and we like to return the favor by supporting them. We can adapt, we will adapt, and we will survive whatever the world throws at us.”
