MOUNT PROSPECT, Illinois – Ragú, the iconic pasta-sauce brand that has been at the heart of family mealtime in the U.S. for over 80 years, has recognized a local fire department in Tahlequah, after its firefighters recreated the brand’s latest commercial from its recently launched “Cook Like a Mother” campaign and posted their version on TikTok.
The video remake caught the attention of the Ragú team and, to show appreciation of their efforts, the team delivered a pallet of 792 jars of sauce to the firefighters to help them continue to “Cook Like a Mother,” creating delicious meals at the fire station as well as for an upcoming, meal-focused community fund-raising event.
One of the new Ragú commercials was set in a firehouse and featured a fireman cooking for his station. Real-life firefighter Anthony Margarit and his crew thought it would be a great team-building exercise to work together to film their own version of the ad and post it to TikTok. When the Ragú team learned of the fun TikTok video, they decided to send one “mother” of a sauce donation to the firehouse: an entire pallet of Ragú. When the firefighters learned of the donation, the station also chose to pay it forward and are planning a fund-raising spaghetti supper for the community in the spring that will benefit Professional Firefighters Local 4099 tragedy fund.
“We are always working to build our teams and provide safety and process training to our employees, but our video emulating the “Cook Like a Mother” commercial was purely intended to boost communication and creativity among our team of firefighters,” said Margarit. “When we learned our video caught the eye of the Ragú team and that they would be sending us a pallet of sauce, we were flabbergasted. We are thrilled that an exercise based on fostering camaraderie will ultimately benefit the firefighters community of Tahlequah.”
Originally started in the kitchen of an Italian mother, Ragú has been a family favorite since 1937, providing delicious homemade taste that brings the whole family to the table. The attention-getting "Cook Like a Mother" tagline takes aim at everyone, regardless of gender or culinary skillset, reminding them that, with a delicious jar of Ragú sauce in hand, anyone and everyone can "Cook like a Mother."
“We were amazed by the exceptionally creative video from Tahlequah’s Fire Department that recreated our firehouse “Cook Like a Mother” commercial, and impressed with the ingenuity and camaraderie that was at heart of it,” said Megan Frank, senior vice president of marketing at Mizkan America, Inc., the maker of Ragú. “Their video embodies the spirit of what it means to ‘Cook Like a Mother’ and its intention to empower everyone to make quick, easy and delicious meals. At Ragú, our hope is that this donation will create the opportunity for more quality homemade meals these hard-working firefighters and others in the community will enjoy.”
A wide variety of delicious and versatile Ragú sauces are available in the pasta-sauce aisle at select grocery and mass retailers nationwide, as well as select e-commerce platforms. For more information and recipes, visit Ragú.com and visit their Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.