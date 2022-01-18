Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.