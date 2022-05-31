Rain puts damper on Fox Street road construction

Keri Gordon | Daily Press

Crew members with the Tahlequah Street Department try wrapping up a project on Fox Street Tuesday morning.

City officials said rain delayed completion work to Fox Street.

Tahlequah Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said overlay work to Fox Street was already delayed due to weather, and he had planned for crews to wrap up the project before Memorial Day.

“Last week, we couldn’t lay any asphalt and all that rain. No one else was laying so they weren’t going to make it just for us,” said Smith

Traffic is diverted as the road between South Street and West Avenue is closed for the project.

Inclement weather literally put a damper on progress with mowing.

“We’ll start downtown but we’re way behind on mowing,” he said.

Mill work on Jones Street is slated to begin in the next few weeks, that is if the weather is decent.

