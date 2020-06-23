OKLAHOMA CITY – To help Oklahoma caregivers learn strategies of self care, as well as the causes of stress, Rainbow Fleet Child Care Resource & Referral is hosting a virtual self care training for Oklahoma child care providers. The training will focus on emotional intelligence and mindfulness as well as the causes of early childhood educator stress and burnout.
The Zoom training is scheduled for July 7, 7-9 p.m.
“This unprecedented period for public health affects everyone, including community leaders like child care providers who have worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Executive Director Carrie Williams. “Perhaps now more than ever, it is vital that those who provide care to others also take care of themselves. The purpose of this training is to teach healthy coping strategies and how to reduce tension.”
Instructor Mary Yannuzzi will lead the two-hour session. Self-care strategies will serve as guiding principles to create a plan for personal wellness.
“Participants will learn how to take intentional time out for themselves and focus their energy on their own needs,” said Williams. “Those skills can make an important difference for child care providers. They must be equipped to continue their day-to-day work in support of essential employees and as essential employees themselves.”
The cost to participate is $20. Register online at www.rainbowfleet.org/training-sign-up-pay.
