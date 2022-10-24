After two years of being on hiatus and planning virtual events due to the COVID-19 pandemic, TahlEquality Pride is back in full swing, celebrating its ninth year with a weekend-long festivity focused on acceptance, individuality, and love.
“We’re calling it Occupy Love because that’s what we’re all about,” said Amy Edwards, TahlEquality co-treasurer. “We’re about coming together and helping our community, and this is our Pride event. Today is about celebration, fun, we have resources set up; today is about love is love. We’re going to love out loud today. We want everybody to have a good time today and be comfortable and be who they are.”
The Oklahomans for Equality Chapter: TahlEquality, was created nine years ago as a nonprofit group seeking and promoting LGBTQ+ equal rights and resources for all age ranges and demographics in the community. Such resources include links and connections to shelters, food donations, transportation, meet-and-greet events, mental health, and health care needs.
“We exist to serve our community, not just Tahlequah,” said Edwards. “We advocate, we show alliance with other organizations, we work with people all year long to try to get them resources and advocate for them. That’s the biggest part of what we do, advocacy. We’re here to serve, to bring the community together. We’re celebrating love, we’re celebrating the most beautiful thing.”
Though normally held in June, this was also the first year TahlEquality Pride was held in the fall. The weekend-long event started Oct. 21 with a Pre-Pride Kick Off dance party at Dewain’s Place, where participants met drag queens and kings – including Scrappy Legacy, Kitty Marie Legacy, Felimena Pussywillow, and Ivana B. Real, who hosted the Saturday Pride event.
“We could not do this without all these people in our community and the city supporting us. We’re lucky in Tahlequah. It’s not like this in the other small towns in Oklahoma. We are thankful for the support here," said Edwards.
Kicking off the event on Saturday morning, participants joined in the Occupy Love March, in which participants helped carry a rainbow flag down Muskogee Avenue from the Northeastern State University John Vaughan Library, and ending at Norris Park. Once at the park, attendees were welcomed by Ayhoka Youngdeer, Cherokee Nation citizen, two-spirit advocate, and Keetoowah/Cherokee Lifeways perpetuation activist.
“As Cherokees, we have always been inclusive of all LGBT people, of all people,” said Youngdeer. “There are laws we were given that told us we are to include all human beings, all mankind, and there’s no room for leaving any kind of human being out, no matter who they are, no matter where they come from. Today I just want to say that when I look around here and I see all of you, that’s what I see. That we are including everyone, every person in the community and thank you for all of that.”
Participants checked out several local and state vendors and resources booths, such as the NSU history department, Cherokee County Health Department, Cool Beans LLC, Happy Hour, Tayzoel Creations by David Cornsilk, Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine GLAM Club and DEI Office, Black Feather Trading Co., Diversity Family Health, Hypnotic’s Canna Co., and more.
Prior to the family-friendly entertainment, which was provided by drag queens and kings as they danced to recorded songs, TahlEquality founder Carden Crow expressed his gratitude to board members, who were asked to join him on stage.
“It’s a good day to be gay in Tahlequah today,” he said. “To my surprise, I thought we were in the seventh or eighth year, but I just learned this week that this is our ninth year, so that is an accomplishment in itself. I work with the most amazing people, and I feel like my name and my wife’s name get in the newspaper and get the attention all of the time, but none of this stuff happens without the hard work of each individual up here.”
Those who serve on the TahlEquality board are Sanjanetiz Cooper, Dr. Renee Cambiano, Jeremey Klinger, Jennifer Coleman Robinson, Regina Klinger, Cathy Cott, Steven Walden, Jehan Day, Ruben Cain, Tammy Schmidt and Edwards.
Crow said he and his wife started this work when they were NSU students. During that time, they reached out to a Tahlequah business and asked if they would donate cups, but the business refused because the company name was on the cups. However, the staff at the business pitched in and bought them Solo cups.
“That was 2004, and these days, businesses, the restaurants, the bars, everything, they clamor to get involved with us because they know it’s going to be a good time, they know it’s going to be successful,” he said. “That’s 20 years of work we have put into this community, and by God, it has paid off, because look at us now. I’m so proud of the work we’ve done. I’m even more proud to sit back and watch you guys work today.”
After the recent actions of the U.S. Supreme Court and with state elections taking place next month, Edwards said they are looking for baby steps of progress.
“Anytime we have to take a step back in something we have fear that rights that have already been given will be taken away,” she said. “That’s why these days are really important, visibility is important, that we are out showing that we are just normal folks paying bills, paying taxes just like everybody else. I think it’s important for us to be seen as regular people. This is a day where we get to be out and get to be who we really are.”
As attendees were encouraged to come closer to the stage, dance, and have fun, hostess Ivan B. Real welcomed State Rep. Maruee Turner, D-Oklahoma City, who attended the event as a guest speaker.
Turner praised TahlEquality on all it has accomplished within its nine years.
“I am very thankful to be able to spend this time with you,” Turner said. “To see something like this in rural Oklahoma really warms my heart in a way I don’t think I could really fully express to you. Thank you for being here, and everything you represent is very beautiful.”
A member of the Democratic Party, Turner is the first Muslim elected in Oklahoma and the first nonbinary person elected to a state-level position in U.S. history. Prior to being a state representative, Turner was a community organizer for the American Civil Liberties Union.
“I didn’t think I would be a 2SLGBTQ+ champion like Oklahoma has made me and I am completely honored to be able to be here because I think one of the big things we’ve seen lately is that Oklahoma is continuously punching down on our most vulnerable populations,” said Turner. “It’s times like this where we need ... people representing us, not just folks who claim to be allies but folks who have lived in our shoes.”
Turner’s mother was the biggest champion for Turner – and that was a privilege not many people get in Oklahoma.
“I grew up in a Black Baptist family and also to be able to have the bandwidth to come out to my mom in the second grade is a very big privilege a lot of us don’t get,” said Turner. “But I think that today is also very special because I get to bring my sibling, Anthony, here and we get to do things just like my mom used to do with me. To be able to not only create an Oklahoma where we all feel welcome and whole and have the ability to show up fully as ourselves and let people in to that experience that is us, it’s not coming out but letting people in to something that is so intimate to us."
Following Turner’s comments, Crow added that a lot is owed to the supportive parents, specifically mothers.
“...I know that there are a lot of great supportive dads, but the support has been built for a long time on the backs of the mothers who refused to give up on their child, on the backs of the mothers who refused to abandoned their child like their churches and community talk them into,” said Crow.
The family-friendly dance party entertainment carried on into the evening, and by Saturday night, the Pride festivities continued with live music and more drag performances at Ned’s. The weekend came to a close Sunday at Kroner & Baer, who hosted Brunch and Bye until next Pride.
Dedicated to serving the community more, TahlEquality started hosted meet-and-greets, which provided an opportunity for LGBTQ community members and allies to meet with one another and the board of directors. The organization also hosted a prom in September and are preparing to stage a Friendsgiving event in November for people who are not able to spend the holidays with relatives.
Edwards said her daughter, who is in middle school, also started a Pride with Peers support group, with students meeting on Thursday evenings. The organization believes hosting events like this is important to the area, as it helps others feel connected, supported, and affirmed, and they are looking for more members and are open to ideas and suggestions.
Get involved
For more information on TahlEquality, its upcoming events or to become a member, go to the Facebook page Oklahomans for Equality Chapter: TahlEquality or call 918-931-3639. Ideas and suggestions are welcome.
