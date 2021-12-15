Joseph Rainwater’s name has been stricken from the ballot for Tahlequah Public School Board seat No. 2 after he failed to appear at a hearing for a contest of candidacy on Dec. 15.
While the address that Rainwater listed fell within the Tahlequah Public School District, his voter registration has him living in the Grand View district.
On April 5, Bart Frank will run against Stefanie Crawford for the TPS Board’s second seat.
