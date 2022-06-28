Rally planned to help save Muskogee VA hospital

MUSKOGEE - A Save Our Hospital rally will take place at the gazebo in front of the Muskogee Civic Center on July 1, at 5:30 p.m. The rally will also feature a concert for eastern Oklahoma veterans and community members.
The Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center hospital serves three historically underserved groups of veterans. Its possible closure causes a request to be made to the Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs for an exemption to the hospital's closure.
The hospital sits between the Cherokee and Creek nations and serves people of the Choctaw tribe to the southern border of Oklahoma. Several Native American Medal of Honor recipients receive healthcare from the hospital.
The name of the Jack C. Montgomery Medical Center comes from a medal of Honor recipient and Cherokee Nation tribal member. The hospital is the first VA hospital to be named after a Native American.
The medical center houses the Doughboy statue and its dedication to the Five Civilized Tribes through its inscription of prominent names of the tribes' members. A 1938 mural by Native American artist, educator, dancer, and flute layer Acee Blue Eagle also occupies a space in the hospital's library.
In addition to serving Native Americans, the hospital provides medical care to six out of the 13 traditional African American communities in Oklahoma.
The opposition for the closing has brought about 15,000 signatures from all over this area opposing the closure.
With southeastern Oklahoma being a rural area, this leaves veterans with little emergency healthcare outside of the VA hospital causing many veterans to travel as much as 2-1/2 hours to receive emergency care at the Muskogee hospital.
In Oklahoma, 42 out of 73 rural hospitals are at risk of closing. These potential closings can cause community care to be an unreliable option for veterans, especially this area.
The hospital closing could cause veterans to drive another hour to the downtown Tulsa VA hospital, or go without emergency care all together.
