Ramos named Habitat ReStore 2022 Employee of the Year

Brenda Ramos, assistant manager for the Habitat ReStore Rack, has been selected as Employee of the Year for Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity.
Ramos was involved in the recent move of the ReStore Rack to the new retail location located at 198 W. First, which is on the corner of First and College Avenue. She provides day-to-day supervision of Rack employees and translates TAHFH information from English to Spanish. Ramos is a key employee for the ReStore Rack.
The ReStore Rack accepts donations of good, used clothes, accessories, and children's toys. These items are then sold to the public for a reasonable amount. The profit is used to build affordable houses in Cherokee County.
TAHFH is a 501c3 nonprofit Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for selected and qualified low-income families in Cherokee County. Recipients must have a credit score of 640 or better, steady income for at least two years, not be a registered sex offender, and be willing to partner with Habitat to build a house. Interested people can fill out a pre-application at www.tahlequahhabitat.org.
