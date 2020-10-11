Ranchers webinars to cover cattle on wheat, small grains

STILLWATER - The popular series of free Ranchers Thursday Lunchtime teleconferences heads to the end of the year with the spotlight turned toward cattle on wheat and small grains.
"Fine-tuning cattle and winter annual grazing management can make a big difference in enterprise profitability," said Paul Beck, beef cattle specialist at Oklahoma State University Extension. "The Ranchers' Thursday Lunchtime discussions have been well-received by the ranching community, and they will not be disappointed with the excellent topics and presenters in this addition to the series."
The events continue at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15 with a teleconference through the Zoom online portal. Amanda Silva and Alex Rocatelli, both from OSU's Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, will lead a conversation about grazing management for wheat and small grains. Questions and feedback dialogue are encouraged.
Registration for the free Zoom webinars is required for the events, hosted by the OSU Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.
For more information, contact Beck at 405-580-7011 or Extension beef cattle specialist David Lalman at 405-744-6060.
The series is scheduled to continue Oct. 22 and 29, then again Nov. 5, 12 and 18. All events are expected to begin at 12:30 p.m. and end at 1:30 p.m.
Other guest speakers will include: Tom Royer from OSU Entomology and Plant Pathology; Bryan Nichols from the Nichols Family Farm; Dan Childs from Noble Research Institute; Ryan Reuter from OSU Animal and Food Sciences; and Jaymelynn Farney from Kansas State University Animal Sciences and Industry.
Other topics will include pest management, market expectations, risk in stocker cattle enterprises, stocking rates, supplementing calves on wheat, pasture grazing management and cool-season cover crops.
