During a final special Tahlequah City Council meeting for Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff and Mayor Sue Catron on April 17, the body made quick work of four items, one of them in executive session.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith petitioned the council to waive the bidding requirement for the replacement of tin horns on the collapsed bridge on Hensley Drive. Tin horns are concrete boxes that shuttle water under the road.
“The tin horns are old, and they collapsed, and are going to need to be replaced,” said Smith. “There is one way in and one way out, and four school buses [travel Hensley Drive] twice a day.”
Every delay puts the city further down on the waiting list for the building of the boxes, which will take four to six months to complete. The bid is $26,510 by Oklahoma Precast. A temporary road will be put in to bypass the work area while repairs are being made. Officials expressed hope the work can be completed during the summer before school starts back up in August. The motion was carried.
M’Lynn Pape, human resources director, requested overtime be approved for city employees who will work the Red Fern Festival, Cherokee National Holiday, and the Tahlequah Christmas parade. The motion was carried.
Police Chief Nate King asked council to approve the use of a cloud-based program, Agency360 Power FTO, for field training that includes annual performance evaluations. This would be in lieu of using the current HR evaluation forms. Human resources will be able to access those evaluations as soon as they are completed. The “atta-boys” will stay with the employee so when an evaluation is given, it is easy to see the corrective nature, or goals set, even across departments. The motion was carried.
“It is a law enforcement specific program,” said King. “It’s a different form than the city uses – [with the] same number system. We are still working on those measurable objectives or grading scale.”
In executive session, members considered the 2023-'24 contract for FOP Lodge 201 and the naming of a chief negotiator. A motion was made and carried to engage in a contract with Michael Bates to be the negotiator for the FOP. The vote was 3-1, with Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker being the dissenting vote.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council Meeting is May 1, at 5:30 p.m. Suzanne Myers, the incoming mayor, will be sworn in at 10 a.m. that same day in council chambers, and will preside over the evening’s meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.