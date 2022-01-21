The Snowflake Winter Festival ice rink has been deemed a success, despite unusually warmer weather for that time of year – and sponsors made the difference.
The winter attraction was shelved by city officials years ago, even though it was popular among residents and those who came to Tahlequah during the holiday season.
Ward 4 City Councilor Trae Ratliff is president of Tahlequah Sports League. He announced in July that TSL intended to bring back the ice rink after it received a $15,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation.
“Once the announcement was made to add Snowflake to our list of endeavors, we were able to add five more corporate ‘field sponsors,’” said Ratliff. “In an act of good faith, we included our ‘Field Sponsors’ on our promotional items, and the ice rink wall.”
Ratliff said the additional $25,000 TSL received from those new partners wasn’t used for operation of the rink.
“Some of those funds will be used to purchase hardware and their respective 50-foot banners for the ballpark, and the remainder will go into our general fund for the continuation of our sports programs,” he said.
Ratliff’s initial forecast was $70,000 in gross revenue; $38,000 in sponsorships and grants; and $32,000 in concession and skate rentals.
“Our actual Snowflake numbers were pretty close to projected. We had actual revenues of $66,000 – that’s $38,000 in sponsorship funding and $28,000 in skate rental and concessions sales. And our expenses came in just under $66,000,” said Ratliff.
Ratliff initially expressed concern with what the COVID numbers would look like by the time setup for the ice rink was underway. However, he said he hadn’t planned on a record-breaking warm December, either.
“However, the true value to TSL is the additional ‘field sponsors.’ Collectively, without every one of these businesses locking arms and making their marketing dollars go to these kind of community programs, none of this would be possible,” said Ratliff.
The biggest expense of the ice rink was the chiller, which cost $30,000 for 60 days.
“Luckily the city of Tahlequah, which owns the rink, Zamboni, skates, and pavilion, also saw value in having the ice rink downtown again this year. They were generous enough to setup and tear down the rink, as well as foot the bill for the water and utilities,” said Ratliff.
TSL has not yet discussed or decided whether it will take the reins for the ice rink next year.
“Ultimately, that will have to be determined by the level of support we get from our sponsors for Snowflake 2022,” said Ratliff.
