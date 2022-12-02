Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff has made his official announcement to run for Cherokee Nation Tribal Council.
Ratliff has devoted his life to serving the community in which he grew up, and said he now wants to make serving the people of the Cherokee Nation District 1 his primary focus.
Ratliff comes from a traditional Cherokee family from Welling. On his campaign signs, observers will see the Cherokee syllabary "Sunday" in their Native language. This was done to give honor to the Sunday name, as his birth name, Nick Sunday III, was later legally changed to Trae Ratliff.
In 2019, Ratliff was elected as a Tahlequah city councilor. He served as the chair for the Economic Recovery Task Force during the pandemic.
On a quest to improve the lives of kids in the community, Ratliff started a nonprofit organization called the Tahlequah Sports League. The goal of TSL is to provide structured programs for children in the greater Tahlequah area, so they have the opportunity to participate in youth sports. Ratliff is president of the organization, which consists of 75% Native American children and serves over 1,000 kids per year, in softball, baseball, flag football, basketball, and tournaments.
Ratliff said his focus for the future of the tribe will be on continuing to provide more opportunities for Native youth, specifically summer youth programs; implementing the four remaining phases of the beef program for Cherokees that he proposed six years ago; and to nurture his many relationships with the employees and ensure their concerns are being heard.
He plans to use his experience in city politics to create stronger relationships between tribes and municipalities. He also believes the council needs someone from the tribe's capital city to have a seat at the table.
He plans to close the identity gap for tribal members who feel as if their dilution makes them less Cherokee.
Finally, he intends to provide an open line of communication between the citizens of District 1 and their councilor.
