Ratliffe celebrates 105th

Annabelle Ratliffe

Centenarians of Oklahoma has honored Annabelle Ratliffe for her 105th birthday celebration and have inducted her into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame. She celebrated with family and friends. Ratliffe was a longtime Locust Grove resident and recently moved to Tahlequah to be near her family. She served her country by working in an aircraft plant during World War II. She is a seamstress and she loves to tell jokes. To younger generations, she has warned, "If you smoke, stop!" "if you have never smoked, don't start," and "exercise every day.

Tags

Trending Video