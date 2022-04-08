Spring is here, and for many, that means spring cleaning.
The Tahlequah Habitat ReStore is available for locals who want to dispose of their unwanted clutter.
The ReStore accepts donations of gently used furniture - no mattresses or box springs, home decor, and construction materials such as doors, lumber, flooring, and tools. Donations can be dropped off at 17165 W. Mud Valley Road or schedule a free pick-up by calling 918-453-2720.
Donations made to the ReStore are resold to the public, and the proceeds from purchases support the construction of Habitat homes for qualified, low-income families of Cherokee County.
