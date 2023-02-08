On Feb. 6, Cherokee Elementary students geared up for the school’s biannual Scholastic Book Fair, which will continue until Feb. 17.
Marlene Moore, Cherokee Elementary library media specialist, said she loves the idea that students can just come in and see the books, as some might not get the chance to visit bookstores.
Moore hopes students will develop a love for reading and start a bookshelf at home to share with others.
“I think it’s important that kids have their own books they can have at their houses,” said Moore. “Just the excitement of the book fair being at the school is something I enjoy seeing.”
Spring 2023 book fair items are basically the same as offered during the fair in fall 2022. Besides books, the fair also features multiple other items, such as pens, erasers, bookmarks, toys, posters, and more.
Lane Peterson and Esther Graff, Cherokee Elementary fourth-grade students, said the fair has unique items not found in other stores. Esther said she thinks the fair also allows her and her classmates to sharpen their reading skills with different reading levels for kids.
“I think it’s a chance for kids to buy books and learn a lot about buying and taxes,” said Lane.
Maggie Thompson, a Cherokee Elementary second-grade teacher, said having the extra non-book items gives every student something to look forward to.
“They may not be able to get a book, but they are able to get something as cheap as $1. It gives them a chance to buy something to show off,” said Thompson.
Moore said the school district received an innovative literacy grant during the fall 2022 semester, which allowed every student to receive $24 worth of books for the fall and spring fairs. The Johnson-O’Malley program is also giving children of Native American descent $8 that can be used toward purchasing a book.
“I think getting books they love in their hands is so [vital], and being able to choose what book you want versus maybe a family member influencing you, or when you go with your mom to Walmart and there are books there, Mom might say. ‘No. You can’t get that book,' but they have the freedom to choose what they want [here],” said Moore.
The fair is Thompson's favorite time of year because it covers a variety of literature options, especially since kids might not be able to check out books from the school library.
“Sometimes they’re not allowed to take the books home, depending on their age, so providing these books at home gives them a chance to have a library and to become better readers or book lovers,” said Thompson.
Kathy Burke, a volunteer at Cherokee Elementary’s library, said the fair provides kids with experience on using money and shopping.
“That’s a big thing,” said Burke. “These kids knowing how much things cost and what’s obviously going to cost more money, and what’s obviously not going to cost more money."
During the two weeks the event is open to students, Moore said, the fair normally stays busy, especially since COVID-19 regulations regarding parents have been lifted. Parents of students are now allowed to shop with their children from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.