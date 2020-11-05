The city has several museums and historic sites, each with their own history and window into the past.
In the Best of Cherokee County Readers' Choice Awards for 2020, the Cherokee Heritage Center, Thompson House, and Cherokee Nation Prison Museum were voted as the best three museums or historic sites, respectively. The Heritage Center, established in 1963 by the Cherokee National Historical Society, has preserved Cherokee culture for years and has been home to the Cherokee National Archives.
The museum is home to the Trail of Tears Art Show every year, as well as the Cherokee Homecoming Art Show. It features Diligwa, an accurate replication of a Cherokee village in 1710; Adams Corner Rural Village, representing Cherokee life in the 1890s before Oklahoma statehood; and the permanent Trail of Tears exhibit. Every Cherokee National Holiday, the grounds are filled with Cherokee artists showing off and selling their work.
"Cherokee Heritage Center was created to preserve, promote and teach Cherokee history and culture, but it's become so much more than that throughout the years," said Paul Buckner, interim executive director for CHC. "This is where our history comes to life, where our memories live and where our culture thrives. It's a connection that's hard to explain, but easy to feel when you walk these historic grounds."
The Heritage Center recently saw a change in ownership when CN Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. signed the Cherokee Heritage Center Act of 2020, transferring all the site's assets to the tribe. Buckner said the transfer will create new opportunities for center and allow for future growth.
"The Heritage Center has played an important role in Cherokee history, and we want to see that legacy continue for generations to come," said Buckner. "We look forward to finalizing our new strategic plan and welcoming guests back soon."
The Thompson House, built by Dr. Johnson Thompson for his son as a wedding present in the 1880s, has been a fixture in the community for some time with a board of directors that improve the home's conditions, host events, and offer historic tours. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
"People enjoy it because it is representative of the early life our city, and how people pushed to make the community a satisfactory and wonderful place to live," said Beth Herrington, board member of the nonprofit organization. "In the second place, for rentals, it supplies a place that is unlike any of the other rentals. It's affordable. We have some other rentals that are affordable for group meetings, but none of them are as nice as our house - the community's house."
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the volunteers dedicated to maintaining the house have hosted a few masked tours and rented the home for one-family events. The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners recently had the Thompson House's parking lot paved, and the house will be getting a few more additions to its interior, said Herrington, who recently was given two original photos of Tahlequah in the 1880s and plans to have them hang in the home.
The Thompson House will not have its annual Victorian Christmas event this year, as the COVID guidelines would make it impossible to separate the number of people who attend. However, Herrington said the board will be taking orders for its famous pepper jelly and other jams that can be picked up at the house. Meanwhile, the base for the statue of Herrington has been installed.
The Cherokee National Prison Museum took third place in the Readers' Choice Awards, as it to has had a long history in Tahlequah. The actual structure was the only penitentiary building in Indian Territory from 1875 to 1901, and housed sentenced and accused prisoners from throughout the territory. It was created for both reformation and punishment, which often came in the form of hard labor or confinement, unless it was ruled that a prisoner was to be executed.
According to Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism: "The interpretive site and museum educates visitors about law and order in Indian Territory.
It features a blacksmith area; reconstructed gallows; exhibits about famous prisoners and daring escapes, local outlaws, and Cherokee patriots; jail cells; and much more."
The Cherokee National Prison Museum is currently open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
