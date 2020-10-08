Whether currently celebrating Great Books Week or National Book Month, local public libraries can help people find something new or classic to read.
Tahlequah Public Library Branch Manager Robin Mooney said the staff uses a couple of professional resources, such as Booklist, to find materials to order.
TPL has copies of Booklist, an American Library Association publication, which highlights new books and materials, at the front desk. Mooney suggests patrons look through that for new reads. She always looks through it before she orders for the library, and staff members mark what they may want.
New titles are also compiled in a binder kept at the check-out desks. Mooney said the list comes from the library system’s catalogers and staff members print it so people can look through it. Lists are often put out on Facebook, as well.
Cherokee Lowe, branch manager of Hulbert and Kansas public libraries, said they used to have a new book list at the library, but now they just display the books. They will also have displays with themes, such as holidays or special weeks like Banned Books Week. Currently there is a Halloween display at Hulbert Community Library called "These books will scare your pants off!"
Lowe said she reads reviews in library journals, takes suggestions from patrons and staff, and looks through publications such as BookPage for recommendations of books to purchase.
Both libraries have sections just for new arrivals. Not all books are recent publications, but they are new additions to the collections. Older titles may be updated when a new edition comes out or a movie is made from the books, such as “The Call of the Wild.” Mooney mentioned that Mark Twain books remain popular, but they aren’t able to get every classic.
“By being part of the library system, we have the advantage of sharing books,” said Mooney. “There are always different ones that come up and we realize they’re being checked out a lot. Sometimes we have no idea why. It could be a movie or a series based on books. Sometimes it's just a great read.”
Community favorites can also be noticed by the need to replace books that have worn out or not been returned.
“We had to replace our whole ‘Harry Potter’ series from wear. I have to fill in ‘The Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ series because they get worn out or go missing. There have been some classic kids books that I have had to replace, like ‘Snowy Day,’” said Lowe. “I just replaced a couple adult books because they were damaged and needed to be removed. I think ‘Lonesome Dove’ was one.”
There are books that are classics because they are great reads, and Mooney said some are popular because students read them for school.
“Some books and authors, like Tolkien, are something people always read. We try to keep good copies of them. Jane Austin – there are certain books people like and are well read,” Mooney.
Mobile apps have helped patrons find materials during the pandemic, and Mooney said the number of people throughout the Eastern Oklahoma Library System using the apps has increased since the spring lockdown.
A new app being used by TPL is Beanstack, a reading challenge app. Through Jan. 29, 2021, locals of all ages can participate in the Sequoyah Masterlist Reading Challenge. With a chance to win prizes, readers can review books which may become Sequoyah Book Award winners. The Sequoyah Book Award honors the Native American leader Sequoyah, for his achievement in creating the Cherokee syllabary.
Mooney said there has been an increase in the number of people listening to audiobooks in the past year or two. Besides getting digital audiobooks, patrons still check out the CDs.
In September 2019, 15,404 e-books were circulated, while in September 2020, it was up to 18,010. E-audiobooks rose by 2,500 in that same period.
Readers can check out the TPL and HCL Facebook pages for one-minute book review videos, as well as selections for the season or national book “holidays.”
“I saw a one-minute book review somewhere during quarantine, and since I knew we would be doing more videos and virtual programming once we opened back up, I decided to do them,” said Lowe. “Some of the staff are doing them, as well, and we all really enjoy it.”
Check it out
Both libraries are allowing patrons in, but may have limits on the number of people in the buildings at once or the amount of time they can stay. Call Tahlequah Public Library at 918-456-2581, and the Hulbert Community Library at 918-772-3383.
