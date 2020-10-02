To slow the spread of flu throughout the community, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the public get influenza vaccines by the end of October.
“I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated ]early so immunity to circulating flu strains is achieved as soon as possible. This is particularly important for individuals at an increased risk of severe disease with the coronavirus or influenza, such as those over 65 or who have diabetes, heart disease or obesity,” said Stacie Larmon, director of pharmacy at Northeastern Health System.
During the past flu season, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 3,580 Oklahoma residents were hospitalized because of flu-related illnesses, including 383 children under age 4; and 85 Oklahomans died, including three children under age 17.
Kellie Clark, immunization nurse manager, OSDH Immunization Service, said one of the big changes for the flu vaccine this season will be the “high-dose” vaccine, for those 65 years or older.
“It will be quadrivalent for the first time. In the past, it has only protected against three flu strains, but this year, it will protect against four. Most flu vaccines are quadrivalent now,” said Clark.
According to the CDC, a quadrivalent vaccine is designed to protect against four different flu viruses: two influenza A and two influenza B.
As stated on www.cdc.gov: "Quadrivalent vaccine cannot cause flu illness because they contain ‘inactivated’ – killed – virus, attenuated – weakened – virus, or are made using recombinant methods that don’t use flu virus in the manufacturing process.”
Larmon said NHS uses the quadrivalent injectable vaccine.
“We purchased 20 percent more vaccine than last year in anticipation of increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Larmon.
Quadrivalent flu shots can be given to children as young as 6 months old; people 3 years and older; and those 65 and over. The quadrivalent nasal spray vaccine is approved for use in non-pregnant individuals, 2-49 years old. People with certain medical conditions should not receive the nasal spray influenza vaccine, according to the CDC.
While the OSDH has the FluMist available for both children and adults, the Cherokee Nation Health Services does not currently use it.
Reasor’s Pharmacist Carl Wren said they have run out of the high-dose vaccine once already this season.
“We have a little bit right now, but it’s been in short supply,” he said Friday afternoon. “They are saying it helps with some of the complications if you get COVID, especially in the elderly. It’s unfortunate that’s the one on short order.”
Clark recommended calling a medical provider to check on availability.
“Early in the season, vaccine trickles in from the manufacturers and we send it out as soon as possible, so we cannot guarantee availability. However, there is always an adequate supply of Vaccines for Children flu doses, which can be administered to those who are less than 19 years of age and VFC eligible,” she said.
According to Clark, people are most likely VCF eligible, if they are Medicaid eligible; are Native American or Alaskan Native; their insurance does not cover vaccine; or they have no insurance.
“Oklahoma will receive 52,000 doses of flu vaccine earmarked for the adult population later in the season, so we expect there to be ample availability by the end of the year,” said Clark.
Uninsured adults may be able to get flu shots at no out-of-pocket cost at most local county health departments and community health centers across Oklahoma, according to OSDH.
Northeastern Oklahoma Community Health Centers have flu shots available and have started giving them to patients. Mike McGavock, NeoHealth chief information officer, said they will bill insurance companies or offer a cash price of $20 per flu shot.
Dr. Kari Barrett, Cherokee Nation Health Services senior director of pharmacy services, said they have dozens of vaccination clinics scheduled in October and November at community buildings, local businesses and churches, town halls and health centers throughout the tribe’s 14-county reservation. The schedule of the clinics will be listed on health.cherokee.org.
Through Oct. 30, Cherokee County Health Department, 918 S. College Ave., will offer drive-thru flu shots on Mondays, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., with no appointment needed. Shots are available Tuesday-Friday afternoons by appointment only. Individuals should bring insurance verification, if available, for the flu shot. Call 918-456-8826 for details.
COVID-19 drive-thru testing is available at the CCHD 8:30-10:30 a.m., Tuesday-Friday, with no appointment needed.
