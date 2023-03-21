STILWELL - Strawberry Queen pageant contestants on March 17 at the Stilwell High School auditorium learned some dance moves for the upcoming event's opening number, in which they'll all perform.
The Stilwell Strawberry Festival, Adair County's premier annual celebration, is normally held the second weekend of May. But activities surrounding the big event are already underway.
The opener of the Kiwanis Club-sponsored event will be April 1, and it marks the first time the audience is being introduced to the eight girls vying to be the next queen. Some of the girls have never walked in high heels, let alone danced in them. The biggest surprise to some of the first-time participants is how friendly the other contestants are and how helpful the Kiwanis volunteers have been.
Girls from all county high schools are eligible to sign up, and this year is the first time there are more girls from Westville than any other school in Adair County
Kylee Laginess, Westville High School senior, is also the current Miss Loyalty for her hometown.
"I enjoy the way all the girls come together. It feels more like being with a group of friends than pageant practice," said Laginess.
The challenge this year for Laginess was her talent.
"I'm taking a risky move to do a dance with my flag routine," said Laginess.
The opening walk was the easiest for her.
"I like competing," said Laginess. "I get a sense of community from the Stilwell Kiwanis Club; that means the most to me."
Contestant Abigail Beller is a freshman at John Brown University, and she has competed in the pageant before.
"I've been enjoying meeting everybody and having fun. I like being able to learn with friends," said Beller. "The hardest part for me is the interviewing because I like to ramble. The easy part is the talent. I'm used to being on stage."
Some contestants are quieter than others, but Mandy Kiddy, a Westville High School junior, had so much fun last year she couldn't wait to sign up this year. Kiddy said she discovered she could walk gracefully and talk more professionally last year.
"I made so many friends. I love being involved in it," said Kiddy. "I never imagined I'd be a pageant person, but it's so much fun, and I'm learning new things. I wouldn't normally be on stage in front of people and now it's fun."
Kiddy said walking on stage is the easiest, but smiling the entire time is the hardest part.
"I smile a lot, but this is different. On stage, I feel like my face slowly stops smiling, and I have to remember to smile," said Kiddy.
During the interview practices, she likes learning different things about herself with the different judges.
"The fact I get to do this and I'm good at it surprises me. It's easy, but it takes a lot of work," said Kiddy.
Representing Cave Springs High School, Dara Williams was looking to make her senior year more memorable and bring recognition to her high school.
"It's something I've never done and I've not associated with Stilwell kids," said Williams. "With this group, everyone is so welcoming and fun to be around, so I feel like its a really good experience."
The heels are the hardest part for Williams because she is not used to walking in them.
"The speaking is the easiest part. I'm good a public speaking, thanks to 4-H at Rocky Mountain School," said Williams. "It really helped me out a lot. I wouldn't be able to speak in public if they hadn't mandated 4-H."
Williams discovered she likes dressing up.
"It's fun to be a girl when you get to dress up and feel like a princess, until the pain comes and your feet hurt," said Williams.
It's the first time participating in a pageant for several contestants, including for Sequoyah High School senior Madison Gatlin.
"I'm enjoying the girls and volunteers. This is so much fun and makes this experience worth doing it," said Gatlin. "I'm learning how to open myself up and enjoy the moment. The walk is the hardest; you don't walk like this normally [or] like this on an everyday basis."
The dancing is the easiest aspect for Gatlin.
"I do cheerleading, so it comes naturally to me," said Gatlin.
Also from Westville, junior Kylie Hinkel loves how funny all the contestants are.
"The girls are fun to be around. This year, I've learned more coordination, like the dancing. I'm more graceful," said Hinkel.
The hardest part is figuring out the outfits this year.
"I had a lot of ease last year and stuck with one color theme," said Hinkel. "This year, I'm more out of my comfort zone. The easiest part is the T-poses and walking patterns. It's something I already knew this year."
Volunteers and parents also help as needed.
Kiwanis volunteer Penny Dotson keeps the website and Facebook for the club updated, and helps with interviews for the girls.
"I've done many more business interviews when I worked at NSU," said Dotson. "These are a little different. They don't shake hands. They come in and poses before they sit down and when they stand."
More than anything Dotson sees the girls become more self-assured.
"They're more comfortable in front of an audience and learn not to be so nervous, and what to do with their hands so they're not fidgeting. Most have never done anything like this before," said Dotson.
Contestant Savannah Cunningham is from Bunch. Her mom, Teresa Cunningham, said being in the pageant is something her daughter has wanted to do since she was little.
"I see it helping all the girls. It's a great outreach helping them know how to communicate, relate to one another and be supportive. It has taught them to hold themselves with confidence," said Teresa.
