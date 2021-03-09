While area school districts might be reticent about sanctioning proms and other graduation activities in the midst of a pandemic, many parents are taking up the banner and trying to organize.
Community members were disappointed and frustrated by the Tahlequah Public Schools Board of Education's Feb. 23 decision not to sponsor a prom for Tahlequah High School students. Due to COVID-19 and safety guidelines, TPS did not have a school-sponsored prom in 2020, but students could attend an event organized by parents.
Daily Press readers commented on a Facebook post about the February TPS board decision, and they had varying opinions.
“The parents put on prom last year and it was a success. The students did as they were asked,” said Rose M. Bradham. “The school needs to just have prom. We can have school but not a prom? This is wrong.”
Some people thought it was unfair that THS has athletic programs running and will host the after-graduation party, but not a prom.
“Don’t get me wrong; my kids play sports, I’m thankful they are open, but if we can do sports, kids can sit and dance,” said Kacee Fortner-Jenkins.
THS Principal Lacie Wilson said a parent-planned event is in the works.
“I feel lucky to have amazing parents who are willing to get together to organize prom for our students,” said Wilson.
Jodi Porter is the mother of a THS senior, and she stepped up to help organize this year’s prom after no one else volunteered.
“I wanted my daughter – all of the students – to have a prom. Just because of COVID, I don’t want them to miss out on anything,” said Porter.
She said parents had their first meeting this week, and about a dozen people attended. They will meet again March 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Charlie’s Chicken.
“We definitely want to increase the number of parents participating to make a successful prom,” said Porter.
The Tahlequah prom will be April 24, but the location has not been set. Porter hopes to have the location, DJ and other details after the next meeting. Some rules have already been established. The prom is open to all grades, but freshmen and sophomores must attend with either a junior or senior. The cost will be $20 cash at the door. All attendees will have temperatures and blood alcohol levels checked. Those under 18 must have a parent sign a COVID-19 consent form; those 18 and older can sign their own. Security will be on site.
To help cover some costs, organizers will be asking businesses and individuals for donations. Porter has made a “Tahlequah High School Prom 2021” Facebook page, or people can contact her at 918-457-7147 to donate or help with prom details.
Due to the pandemic, Hulbert High School ended up canceling its prom last spring. But Hulbert Public Schools Superintendent Jolyn Choate said they are hosting one this year, April 10 at The Lodge at Sequoyah State Park.
Choate said students must follow all prom policies and COVID-19 precautions, including mask-wearing. A student may not owe money to HPS or any of its organizations to attend. Juniors and seniors who have had out-of-school suspensions during the current year may not attend unless they have completed 20 hours of community service assigned by the principal. Guests of students attending must be between ages 16 and 20 and at least sophomores. Guests who do not attend HHS must be pre-approved by the principal at least three weeks before the event. Appropriate dress is required.
Keys High School held a June 2020 prom at The Venue in Tahlequah. KHS Principal Steven Goss said one is set to be held at The Rustic Pearl in Stilwell.
“We will require temperature checks and all persons in attendance must wear a mask unless they are having their pictures taken,” said Goss. “We also have changed how we do our food and beverage at prom to make it a safer environment.”
Some Keys students, and their friends who can attend, are thankful KHS is having prom. Ashlee Davis, a KHS junior since transferring from Sequoyah High School in January, and Hannah Cookson, a SHS junior, were looking at dresses in Kimberly’s Prom and Bridal Boutique this week.
Ashlee said she is glad she got to move to Keys and have normal high school experiences. Both were upset about SHS not having more in-person classes and events such as prom.
“The casinos are open, but we can’t have prom or school,” said Hannah. “I’m glad I get to go to prom, even though it’s not my school.”
Kim Butler, owner of Kimberly’s Prom and Bridal, said that because of the uncertainty about local proms, most of her business this season has come from out of town. She doesn’t have as many high schoolers working this year, either. Last year, about 10 girls worked part-time to help purchase their outfits.
“There’s not really a slow-down from surrounding areas. I’m seeing a huge slow-down from Tahlequah. They’ve started to shop, but nothing like in years past,” said Butler.
Based on the market share and her previous years’ experience, Butler said about half of the normal market has purchased dresses or tuxedos, but those attending THS are down by about 90 percent. She said this can impact the local economy.
“A small business like mine brings in a lot of business from out of town. A lot of people shop while touring the college, and then they’ll look for a local place to eat, as well as buy gas. It’s a trickle effect,” said Butler. “There is a lot of revenue coming from out of town; it’s a shame it’s not coming from in town.”
Of course, with prom plans in the works, Butler knows she’ll probably get bombarded closer to the dates. She asks that customers call to make appointments to help limit the number of customers in the boutique.
