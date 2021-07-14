While many people look forward to spending time outdoors during the summer, heat can take its toll, and they'll look for indoor diversions in a cooler venue.
Those looking for a good time with friends and family might try rolling down to Thunder Bowl in Tahlequah, where it's been busy this summer.
"It's stayed pretty consistent so far, " said Elisha Gregory, manager. "Compared to other summers, it's turned out pretty good."
The concession stand cranks out hamburgers, nachos, corn dogs, chicken strips, pizza and more. Adults can grab a beer while they try staying out of the gutter.
The business is filled with arcade games, and it recently got new claw machines, as well as PAC-MAN. And many keglers might find the glow bowl nights to be right up their alley, as the lights are turned off and everything in the building glows using a blacklight.
Thunder Bowl has deals throughout the week for anyone with time to spare, including its penny-a-pin special on Sundays, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Whatever a bowler's score winds up being is how many cents he has to pay for the round. Between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, bowlers can play one game and get one free. Wednesday nights, from 5 p.m. to close, rollers can bowl as much as want for three hours at $12 a person.
There are also leagues for those who like to stay competitive.
The men's league starts Aug. 19, and the women's around mid-September. However, the leagues are co-ed. Space is limited.
"It's a way to stay cool," said Gregory. "We're also very family oriented and very family friendly."
There's more than one way to roll in town, as those looking for a more physical distraction could head on over to the SkateHouse. The summer is traditionally a slower time for skating rinks, but owner Dusty Fore said it's been busier than usual. The hours are limited in the summer: Friday, 7 to 11 p.m.; and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
"We try to condense our hours during the summer, so when we are open, we're as busy as we can be," Fore said.
Fore said most skaters are between third grade and seventh grade, but it's never too early for kids to start learning.
"My kids were skating in roller blades before they were 4; my son was in roller blades before 3," Fore said. "The foot size has a lot to do with it, too, because they can't do it until their feet are big enough. When they first start skating, most of the time, kids want to put them on for a few minutes and then they're done. Each time they come back, they usually wear them longer and longer, and within a couple of trips, they've got it figured out."
Skaters can take a break from the rink and play games in the arcade area. On Saturdays, the SkateHouse is available for parties.
People who simply can't stay out of the water, but would like to remain indoors, can head down to The Fit at Northeastern State University. NSU Fitness Center Director Arron Edwards said community members don't need a membership to visit the pool, or shoot hoops on the center's basketball courts.
"They can purchase day passes for $5," he said. "The day pass also allow access to exercise equipment and most of our group classes."
The Wibit Floating obstacle course is available to use when the pool is open. Pool hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The center itself is open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
