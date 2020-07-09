Real ID ready soon, other options available

By Logan Curtis
In 2005, the 9/11 commission recommended that the federal government implement a standard form of identification throughout the country. The purpose of the Real ID Act was to strengthen security within the borders of America - and after several delays in states like Oklahoma, enforcement will begin Oct. 1, 2021.
The Real ID system comes with several caveats. Without a form of Real ID, one cannot enter federal facilities, federally regulated commercial aircraft or nuclear power plants. On the day of enforcement, federal agencies can only accept driver's licenses from states that are compliant with the Real ID security standards. To indicate if a license meets the standards, it will have a star marking in the corner.
Nearly all states and territories are either already compliant or currently under review for compliance. The only two that have yet to fully adopt this are Oregon and Oklahoma. Both states have been granted an extension until August and September, respectively.
Oklahoma has recently begun taking its first steps to implement this change and has opened a handful of Real ID agencies in the Oklahoma City area. Kathy Marshal, Woodcrest Tag Agency employee in Edmond, said the Real ID is important for the safety of Americans.
"What I was told is that we were switching over because of the attacks during 9/11," said Marshall. "The Real ID tries to ensure that you are American and can fly on our flights and get into our federal buildings. It's been going on for several years, but Oklahoma is one of the last to adopt it."
If Oklahoma is unable to fully adapt to these changes and become a compliant state by the new deadline, individuals traveling from the state will need to bring another form of federal identification when they travel. If one already has an additional federal identification, it is recommended they wait to renew their license until it expires, even if it is past the enforcement date.
For most Oklahomans, that will mean a passport, which costs $110. Members of federally recognized Native American tribes may also use their IDs.
According to Realid.ok.gov, a person will need to bring a copy of a birth certificate, a Social Security card and two proofs of a current Oklahoma address. Once finished, the agency will give out a temporary paper certificate and the real one will be mailed to the individual in about a week.
To renew a license to a Real ID form, the cost will be $38.50. For a new Oklahoma license, the price is $42.50. To convert a non-compliant license or replace a compliant one, the price will be $25
Tahlequah's Tag Agency could not be reached for a comment at press time.
