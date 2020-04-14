REAL MEAL DEALS: Local insurance agent extends helping hand to restaurants with discount

With the COVID-19 pandemic having a major impact on the health of both U.S. citizens and the economy, many businesses need help – and a local insurance agent has taken up the challenge.
State Farm Agent Mark Hodson has started Good Neighbor Days to support area restaurants. Each day, he is sponsoring $5 off the first 100 meals at a spotlighted eatery. He got the idea from a fellow agent who offered a similar promotion in another town.
“We call it Good Neighbor Day, because a neighbor tries to help when and where they can,” said Hodson. “People are off work and may not have the money even to go out and eat. So it’s to help the people as much as the restaurant, because we do know a lot of people could use the extra reduction off their meals and still be able to go through the drive-thrus.”
Each day, the featured restaurant will be announced on the Mark Hodson State Farm Agent Facebook page, as well as the Tahlequah Daily Press Facebook page. Those listening to Lakes Country Radio 102.1 can hear the announcement at 8:20 a.m.
Many of eateries in Tahlequah have taken a hit from the virus outbreak, and they’re doing their best to stay float by offering takeout or "drive-up" services. Taking extra precautions – such as sanitizing frequently touched surfaces and wearing personal protective equipment – businesses have adjusted their offerings due to the circumstances, but food sales have still slowed.
“I knew the restaurants here were kind of having a rough time with the change and what they’re under now without walk-in traffic,” said Hodson.
Hodson said he’s not sure how long the promotions will run, but it will at least be for several days. The first restaurant featured Tuesday, April 14, was Del Rancho. Owner Steve Fennell said his business has always had a lot of takeout customers, but now, it’s the eatery’s only option.
“So while our sales are down, we’re getting a lot of good response from our customers,” he said. “We’re just moving right along with the flow of things. We are adapting. We’ve not laid any employees off, thankfully. We’re keeping busy finding projects and things to clean in the restaurant and just trying to take care of customers as best we can. While we’re not trying to entice people out of their homes, we are available for people if they are out and about.”
Like many restaurants, Del Rancho has changed its hours. It still opens at 6 a.m., seven days a week, but is now closing at 9:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, Hodson’s office remains open, albeit a different manner, as the State Farm office has begun offering its own drive-thru service.
“We’re still trying to operate the best we can,” said Hodson. “So we’re still taking the payments through that and doing as much business and whatever business our clients are wanting. We’re trying to avoid any personal contact other than that, and we’re taking steps to protect our employees, too, with distancing within our business.”
