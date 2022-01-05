Realistic goals key to health success

Getting in shape, losing weight and becoming healthier requires sustained commitment, so regimens in diet and exercise may work for a month. But the more drastic the change, the less likely people are going to stick with it.
Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator at the Cherokee County OSU Cooperative Extension Service, advocates for SMART goals – specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely. Having a game plan is important. People's health goals shouldn’t be vague, even if they don’t necessarily want to calculate their progress by exact weight.
“Pick out those favorite pair of jeans that you don’t fit in anymore, and say, 'I want to fit into my favorite pair of jeans by March,'” Winn said. “So that is both specific and measurable.”
Dieters should consider whether they have the resources and capabilities to achieve their goal; ask themselves whether their goal is realistically within reach; and set a time constraint to achieve that goal, or else there will be less motivation to reach it.
Getting on a treadmill or going for a bike ride will help reach those goals, but the results won’t be as successful if they continue to have a poor diet. So not only will SMART goals help people be more successful, but so will smart methods and decisions.
For instance, crash diets and cleanses don’t typically improve a person’s overall health, so while there may be a difference in the number on the scale, the results are not sustainable.
“I could probably do some serious, huge change and drop some weight really quick, but it’s not going to stay off. It’s not going to be a healthy way,” Winn said.
The road to success takes a balance of both exercise and proper dieting. It’s important to create a calorie deficit. So to lose weight, people need to consume fewer calories than they burn through exercise. They shouldn’t cut their calorie intake too drastically, either. Counting calories can be time-consuming, but there are services to help.
Winn said the Weight Watchers app has helped her lose 12 pounds since the beginning of November.
“I know how to count calories. I have a nutritional background and have done several classes, but it’s easier for me not to have to count calories, because Weight Watchers does it,” she said. “All I have to do is type in my food recall – what I’m eating – and they calculate all of that for me.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture also has a free service to help people make smart choices and save money while shopping for healthy foods. Winn said users can set a weekly goal and get reminders.
“They can monitor their weight, their success, how much they lose, and it’s a free app they can use to help them reach those goals,” she said. “It may be to eat whole grain for breakfast, or to eat fruit for breakfast. It gives you different things to do. I have it on my phone, and it reminds me to have a fresh piece of fruit.”
Marathon runners are typically thin, while Olympic weightlifters are often bulky. However, that doesn’t mean those looking to trim down need to focus solely on cardio. While cardio burns more calories, strength training helps build muscle, and muscle burns more calories and fat when resting.
Some people may have a lone wolf mentality, but others might need some encouragement. Winn suggests finding a workout buddy.
“Find someone who wants to get in shape,” she said. “Even if they’re not at the same physical fitness level that you are, you can go together or have someone you can walk with, and that makes you more accountable.”
Several local gyms are offering specials this month. After being closed for the holiday break, the Northeastern State University Fitness Center has reopened. Several classes and training groups are available, including water aerobics. NSU has the only indoor pool in the city.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.