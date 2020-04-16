Realtor still selling houses, using innovations

Patti Hale has been in the real estate business for over 40 years, and thanks to the technology available through Century 21 Wright Real Estate, she is still working through the current COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our company is an essential part of life. Some people have to move; some are in the middle of a contract or the sale hasn't finished yet. There's still a loan process," she said. "Everybody from banks, loan officers, termite inspectors, home inspectors - everyone has their own way of dealing with it."
Hale and her husband, Randy, are broker associates, and both have been working from home lately.
"We used to go to the office every day to answer calls and do our usual business, such as taking listings. We'd show properties. I usually show a couple of houses to a couple of different people. Either they meet me there or here, and we might ride together," she said.
While the office is still accessible, Hale said they only go in for things they can't get from home, like files not online or to retrieve mail.
"There's limited access. Our secretary is still there, bless her heart," said Hale. "They have made it so we can work from home, in the car, on the go without coming into the office. We're missing personal contact, but we're able to do our business."
The personal connection is what Hale misses most, with clients and co-workers.
"We have so many wonderful, well-educated, professional Realtors in the company. We help each other out. We're like a family or team," she said. "I enjoy the camaraderie and meeting customers first to become friends. I'm a super people person. I'm hugging them before it's over. I miss getting to meet new and different people and getting reacquainted with old and returning clients and being a part of their family. We do have Facetime and Zoom, but it's not the same. Technology has saved the industry during this time - at least, companies like ours that are equipped with the tools."
Most of the property listings have video tours online, and are available in all major Realtor apps and websites.
"Our company has done that for years. People tend to look online before contacting a Realtor. I can supplement with additional pictures if they can't see a room," Hale said. "All of our forms are online. You can list a house online, and sign contracts. E-signatures are a way of life now."
When Hale has had to do a final walk-through of a house or show a property lately, she'll call the owners and ask them to turn on all the lights, open closet doors, and leave cabinets propped open.
"The clients and I wear masks. I wear gloves, and we leave our shoes on the porch. We keep our distance," said Hale. "I'm only allowing two clients in with me at a time. Once inside, I try to stay away from the door knobs and light switches. We're very conscientious and work hard to make it as safe as possible for everybody."
After the walk-through, Hale will go outside with the clients to answer questions.
"Not all sellers are comfortable with it right now. Not all buyers are, either, but there are those who have to do it. Some people want to know who lives there and what they do for a living," she said. "I meet the customers at the property. I don't have anybody in my car anymore. I miss that."
She has been able to put up signs and take photos without making contact with others, but she is not taking undue risks.
"There are still some unknown questions. I'm just being aware and following CDC guidelines. Use common sense," said Hale. "I have a very protective family. They don't want us doing anything."
Hale said they will drive by her son's house and wave, and they Facetime a lot.
"Our grandson is in Oregon, and we Zoom with the grandkids all together. It's not the same, but it's better than nothing," she said. "It's all going to help us appreciate what we griped about before."
She said even though First Baptist Church does Sunday school on Zoom, she is missing her church family.
While she hasn't done it in a week or two, Hale helped facilitate the making and delivering of masks within the community. She encouraged those who could to do so, and she picked up material for people and delivered 300-500 masks to the hospital and other care facilities. People from FBC were very accommodating.
"I call them the sewing saints. These beautiful people were sitting at home and now they can share their talents," she said. "It was something I enjoyed being a part of. People are having to get resourceful and use their brains. I love the innovation."
