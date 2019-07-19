One of the more popular 4-H summer camps took place this week, as almost 40 youngsters used sewing machines, hand-sewed buttons onto fabric, and more.
The morning sewing camp in the Cherokee County Community Building is usually two days long for 20 kids, but so many youth were interested in it organizers switched it to two one-day camps.
"We had some on the waiting list. We almost got them all in," said Heather Winn, family and consumer science educator. "We had some cancel, so we called some on the waiting list."
To start off the day, the 4-H'ers learned some rules for using a sewing machine, including tips on how to stay safe, how to sew a straight line, and what not to sew, such as fingers and pins.
Campers then practiced stitching on the machines. One exercise gave them experience with speed control, beginning and ending stitches, turning corners and stitching curved lines.
"They learned to get to the end, leave the needle down, and turn. It's a pivot," said Winn.
After learning the basics and gaining confidence, the campers moved onto the main project: a bandana backpack. The materials used were two bandanas, two pieces of 58-inch cording for the arm straps, and two 2-inch webbing strips. The straps were made from macremé cord, but paracord or ribbon could have been used. They also needed a seam ruler, straight and safety pins, scissors, and an iron.
The 4-H'ers got to choose which color or print of bandanas they wanted to use. Patterned choices included camouflage, tropical, and tie-dye.
Winn said that while they were doing a past project, she discovered that bandanas, even new ones, were not all square and the same size.
"When I go to judge at the fair, I'll give them some allowances," she said. "If it's supposed to be a square, you assume it's a square."
In making the backpack, campers learned to iron, measure seams, create a casing for the cording, and sew webbing loops.
"When I was learning to sew, I thought ironing wasn't important and pinning wasn't important, but, guess what? It is," volunteer Allison Garner told the 4-H'er she was assisting.
Garner is a member of the Park Hill Oklahoma Home and Community Education Club and a teacher at Oklahoma School for the Blind. She has been helping at the sewing camp for a few years. All the volunteers this year have donated their time to the camp in previous years, and many are OHCE members.
Winn tries to get enough volunteers so each camper is paired with one, but sometimes, they have to have two campers to one volunteer.
"Two-to-one will work if they pay attention to their instructor. One-on-one is so much nicer," she said.
Winn said there were a lot of first-time sewers in Thursday's group, and they had younger kids because 4-H has expanded to accept 8-year-olds who are in third grade.
"The ones who have sewn before go a little quicker because they know what's going on," said Winn.
Chloe Crowe, 10, said she enjoyed the sewing camp.
"I learn how to sew buttons back on when a button falls off. I make stuff and put it together. I like that I get to work with stuff I've never done before," she said.
When the backpacks were completed, the campers learned how to sew on different types of buttons: shank, two-holed, and four-holed.
"That is something that might happen to them in real life," said Winn about a button popping off. "They might not have machines, but they can learn to hand sew to do simple fixes. This is stuff kids of all ages need to know - boys and girls."
Friday's sewing camp is the last 4-H day camp of the summer. 4-H'ers who have completed seventh grade and registered will be heading to Stillwater next week for the State 4-H Roundup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.