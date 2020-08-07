Reasor’s brings back Hatch Chile Fest through Sept. 1

TULSA – Reasor’s brings back the popular Hatch Chile Fest, which features a wide range of unique Hatch chile-infused products along with on-site Hatch chile roasting stations at select locations.
Hatch chiles are only grown one place in the whole world: Hatch Valley, New Mexico. The intense sunlight and cool nights of the Hatch Valley make it a unique environment to grow these chiles and makes their flavor different than any other ones. These medium-spicy peppers are typically roasted to produce a smoky enhancement to all types of recipes.
All Reasor’s locations will bring in a limited quantity of the seasonal peppers from New Mexico. Four stores will feature roastings during the event and will roast them on designated days for free with a purchase of a case of Hatch chile peppers.
The roasting schedule 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations: Saturday, Aug. 8 at Owasso on 86th St. N.; Saturday, Aug. 15 at Broken Arrow; Saturday, Aug. 22 at Bixby; and Saturday, Aug. 29 at Brookside.
Special protocols have been put in place for this year’s roasting program, which include: 6 feet between each roaster; lines clearly marked with 6-foot spacing; designated drop-off and pick-up locations; safety barriers for roasting areas; and more.
Customers will also have the option to pre-order and pay for their peppers online using Curbside, starting the Monday before the roasting and orders will be turned off online the Friday before or while supplies last. Customers will pick up their roasted peppers on Saturday at the store where the roastings are at, during their designated time slot.
Reasor’s will have Hatch chile-inspired products in nearly every department, including: Hatch chile house-made salsa; Hatch chile marinated kabobs, fajita meat, burgers, chicken, bratwurst, marinated Atlantic salmon, spatchcock chicken; Hatch chile ground sausage; Hatch chile-spiced tortilla chips, sausage rolls, rotisserie chicken, mac and cheese, meatloaf, lunchmeat, cheeses, cornbread, chile bread, apple pie, and cream cheese Danish; Hatch chile bouquets; frozen Hatch chiles; and Hatch red and green chile wines and sauces.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.