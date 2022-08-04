Reasor’s brings back popular Hatch Chile Fest

TULSA – Reasor’s is bringing back its wildly popular Hatch Chile Fest, which features a wide range of unique hatch chile infused products along with on-site hatch chile roasting stations at select locations.
Hatch chiles are only grown in one place in the whole world – Hatch Valley, New Mexico. The intense sunlight and cool nights of the Hatch Valley make it a unique environment to grow these chiles and makes their flavor different than any other chile. These medium spicy peppers are typically roasted to produce a delicious, smoky enhancement to all types of recipes.
All Reasor’s locations will bring in a limited quantity of the seasonal peppers from New Mexico. Four stores will feature roastings during the event and will roast them on designated days for free with a purchase of a case of hatch chile peppers.
The roasting schedule includes Saturday, Aug. 6, at Owasso Highway 20 and 169 from 10-4 p.m.; Friday, Aug. 12, at Owasso Highway 20 and 169 from 8-1 p.m.; Saturday, August 13 at Broken Arrow from 10-4 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 20 at Brookside from 10-4 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 27 at Bixby from 10-4 p.m.
Customers will also have the option to pre-order and pay for their peppers online using curbside starting the Monday before the roasting, and orders will be turned off online the Friday before or while supplies last. Customers will pick up their hatch-roasted peppers on Friday or Saturday at the store where the roastings are at during their designated time slot.
Reasor’s will have hatch chile-inspired products in nearly every department.
Features for 2022 include produce with mild, medium, hot, and extra hot hatch chiles and hatch chile house made salsa; the meat department with hatch chile marinated kabobs, fajita meat, burgers, chicken, bratwurst, marinated Atlantic salmon, spatchcock chicken, hatch chile ground sausage, and more; deli products like hatch chile-spiced tortilla chips, rotisserie chicken, mac and cheese, meatloaf, lunchmeat, and cheeses; bakery goods such as hatch chile-spiced cornbread, chile bread, and cream cheese Danish; grocery items like frozen hatch chiles, hatch red and green chile wines, and sauces; and etc.
