TULSA, OK – (June 2, 2021) Starting June 2nd, everyone is invited to save, celebrate and win big prizes during the Reasor’s 58th Anniversary event. Stop by any location from now until June 29th and take advantage of limited-time specials, great events and deals!
Win a Pontoon Boat, SeaDoo or Pellet Grill in the 58th Anniversary Sweepstakes!
Reasor’s is giving customers a chance to win a 2021 Sun Tracker Bass Buggy Pontoon Boat with trailer, a SeaDoo Spark 2 up or one of 18 Traeger Pro Series 22 Pellet Grills.
Guests can enter online at reasors.com or be automatically entered when they use their Reasor’s Rewards Card now through June 29th. (Official rules are available at reasors.com). No purchase is necessary to win.
Play the Reasor’s 58th Anniversary Scavenger Hunt for a chance to Win a $58 Reasor’s Gift Card
Look for the Scavenger Hunt form in the Reasor’s June 2nd online ad or on the news page on Reasors.com. To play, print and bring the scavenger hunt form to any Reasor’s, fill it out while shopping and then turn it in to any cashier when you check out. Your entry will be submitted for a chance to win a $58 Reasor’s Gift Card. No purchase is necessary to win.
FREE Slice of Cake on Saturday, June 5th
Enjoy a celebratory sweet treat on Reasor’s! Stop by any location starting at 11am and receive a free slice of cake while supplies last.
Play your chance at Cornhole on Saturday, June 12th from 11 to 2 pm
Customers show their Reasor’s Rewards card for a chance to play Cornhole and to be entered to win a $58 Reasor’s gift card and other prizes.
Free Donuts and Coffee on Saturday, June 12th from 7 am to 10 am
Come join us for a free donut and coffee, at all Reasor’s stores while supplies last.
Take a picture with the Jeff Reasor Stand Up
Find the Jeff Reasor stand up in stores and take a picture with Jeff for your chance to win a $58 Reasor’s gift card when you upload your picture to Instagram or Facebook using the #Reasors58.
About Reasor’s®
Reasor’s® was founded 58 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah, Oklahoma by namesake, Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor’s® became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members. For more information about Reasor’s®, visit www.reasors.com.
