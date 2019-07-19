TULSA – Reasor’s is launching its first-ever Hatch Chile Fest event, starting on July 31.
This year’s event will expand the highly-sought-after Hatch chile pepper offering from the produce department into new areas of the store by introducing a wide variety of new, Hatch-themed delicacies and products to a wider range of customers. There will also be drawings for grills during the event period.
Hatch chiles are only grown one place in the whole world: Hatch Valley, New Mexico. The intense sunlight and cool nights of the Hatch Valley make it a unique environment to grow these chiles and makes their flavor different than any other chile. These medium-spicy peppers are typically roasted to produce a delicious, smoky enhancement to all types of recipes.
Each Reasor’s location – including the one in Tahlequah – will bring in a limited quantity of the seasonal peppers from New Mexico during the event and will roast them fresh in-store on designated days.
New Hatch features for 2019 include: Hatch house made salsa, fajita spice mixes, Hatch-marinated kabobs, fajita meat, burgers, chicken, bratwursts, Hatch-spiced tortilla chips, rotisserie chicken, mac and cheese, meatloaf, lunchmeat, cheeses, Hatch-spiced cornbread, chile bread, cream cheese danish, Hatch chile bouquets, novelty pepper plants, mixed foliage hanging baskets, frozen Hatch chiles, red and green chile wines, sauces, Hatch green chile cashews, and more.
Reasor’s will also be giving away three disc grills, each valued at $250, on its Facebook page, and 17 large barrel grills to customers who use their Reasor’s Rewards card or enter to win online at www.reasors.com July 31-Aug. 27.
