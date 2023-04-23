TULSA – Through May 9, Reasor’s will host the fourth annual Spring for Meals fund and food drive benefiting the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and its network of more than 700 feeding partners in eastern Oklahoma, Grand Lake Community Ministry, and the Tahlequah CARE Food Pantry.
All Reasor’s 17 store locations will participate in the drive that will continue through May 9. Customers may purchase $15 bags of nutritious food in-store or online.
Reasor’s customers may donate at the register, or when ordering groceries online at reasors.com. Funds may also be donated through the Food Bank’s website at okfoodbank.org. The bags include most needed items like canned tuna, peanut butter, jelly, rice, canned beans, fruits, soups, macaroni and cheese, and beef ravioli.
“Reasor’s is thrilled to be able to continue to support our area neighbors through this long-time partnership with the local food bank and pantries, and are looking forward to continuing to grow our relationship,” said Anthony Grant, vice president of Reasor’s Division for BGC. “Reasor’s is here for our fellow Oklahomans, and we are committed to providing help to those who need it most.”
The Langley store’s donations will stay in the local community, benefitting the Grand Lake Community Ministry. The Tahlequah donations will go directly to the Tahlequah CARE Food Pantry.
“Over the past two years, the pandemic and rising costs of groceries have increased pressure on Oklahomans experiencing food insecurity,” said Claudia Butler, communications manager for the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma. “Campaigns like Reasor’s Spring for Meals help get food into the hands of our neighbors in need. Reasor’s is an outstanding community partner in the fight against hunger in Oklahoma.”
The Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma delivers food to clients through its network of more than 700 feeding partners, as well as direct service programs. To learn more about the Food Bank, go to okfoodbank.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.