Reasor’s kicks off Supplies for Schools promotion

TULSA – Reasor’s is hosting the third annual Supplies for Schools promotion benefiting local classroom students now through Aug. 10, 2021.
“As students return to the classroom for the upcoming year, it’s imperative that they have the supplies they need to learn. We are committed to education through our annual Supplies for Schools program, that helps support under-resourced students,” said Amanda Russell, marketing and advertising director for Reasor’s.
To respond to that need, all 17 Reasor’s locations will participate in this program through Aug. 10. Customers will have the opportunity to either purchase $15 bags of the most needed school supplies in-store or purchase donation cards at the register. Customers may also drop off new school supplies at any location.
The Reasor’s floral departments will once again be selling Back to School bouquets and $1 of every bouquet sold will be donated to the Supplies for Schools Program. At the end of the campaign, Reasor’s will distribute all supplies to area school districts.
Each $15 bag will contain: 500 count Paperworks copy paper; 70 count Top Flight 1 subject notebook; college rule and wide rule notebook; 4-ounce Elmer's School Glue; 150 count Top Flight college rule and wide rule filler paper; 24 count Crayola Crayons; 8 count Dixon No. 2 pencil; 10 count BIC round stick black pen; 10 count BIC round stick blue pen.
Supplies for Schools is designed to coordinate the donation and distribution of new school supplies to students that need it most throughout the communities Reasor’s serves. Last year, over $25,000 was raised to help local schools.
