MINNEAPOLIS – Approximately one in eight Americans may not know where they’ll get their next meal, and Reasor's stands ready to help
Mighty Spark's philosophy is that businesses can be forces for good and provide sustainable improvements to the world and in local communities. Reasor’s and Mighty Spark – an independent company that crafts all-natural, premium poultry – are teaming up to help those in need of nutritious food in local communities.
For each Mighty Spark product purchased at Reasor’s now through March 31, Mighty Spark will donate to Feeding America. Meals distributed through Feeding America will be provided to their network for local food banks to help those suffering from food insecurity. Mighty Spark has donated more than 4.5 million meals since 2017, and they’re on track to donate millions more.
“At Mighty Spark, we work tirelessly to craft our all-natural, lean poultry products. But what we’re really proud of is that we’re helping feed hungry kids and families by donating a meal for each product of Mighty Spark purchased,” said Nick Beste, CEO at Mighty Spark. “We’re excited about getting Reasor’s consumers involved in our local giving efforts, simply through their purchase of Mighty Spark product, so we thank our consumers for helping make a big impact.”
Mighty Spark’s all-natural chicken and turkey – sourced from the U.S. and made with premium cuts – is a great solution for consumers seeking lean protein with flavor. Mighty Spark’s high-quality ingredients and whole food inclusions can be the perfect pairing for bringing creativity into the kitchen for weeknight meals. Mighty Spark’s assortment at Reasor’s includes: Fajita ground chicken, bruschetta ground chicken, southwest ground chicken, bruschetta chicken patties, southwest chicken patties, bacon-bursting turkey patties, and queso fresco jalapeno turkey patties.
