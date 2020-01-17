Reasor's offering chocolate-themed celebration

Reasor’s has announced its first-ever chocolate-themed culinary celebration with limited edition items, in-store sampling, and more through Feb. 18.
Chocolate stimulates the production of endorphins, otherwise known as the "happy hormone." Attendees will share the indulgence of chocolate by visiting the bakery and enjoying a moist, chocolatey cupcake. Or they can bite into a fresh, chocolate-covered strawberry from the produce department. This special promotion will be in full swing during Valentine’s Day, making it a headquarters for candy, sweets and savory delicacies for that special day.
Reasor’s Chocolate Indulgence promotion will include: sampling tables on the weekends, featuring Chocolate Indulgence items throughout the store; special chocolate bakery goods; unique chocolate wine and beer; fresh-baked Farrell Family Cherry Chocolate bread; chocolate hummus; bulk chocolate and clamshells in the bulk department; and everything chocolate throughout the stores.
Reasor’s was founded 56 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah by namesake Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor’s became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members. In 2013, Supermarket News ranked the company No. 25 on its Top 50 Small Chains and Independents in the U.S. For more information about Reasor’s, visit www.reasors.com.
