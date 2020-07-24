TULSA – Effective Monday, July 27, Reasor’s will require customers to wear face coverings while in stores.
Employees – including those in the Tahlequah store – have been required to wear face coverings while in the stores since April 7. For the past several months in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, Reasor’s has consistently followed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health department guidelines and will continue to do so in making this requirement.
Exceptions to this will be those with a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering, and young children.
For those customers who prefer not to wear face coverings, Reasor’s provides online services that include curbside pickup, or groceries can be delivered by Door Dash. For these services, visit reasors.com or download the Reasor’s mobile app.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.