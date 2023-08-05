TULSA – Brookshire Grocery Company and Reasor’s is bringing back the Hatch Chile Fest, which features a wide range of unique Hatch Chile-infused products along with on-site Hatch Chile roasting stations at select locations.
Hatch chiles are only grown one place – Hatch Valley, New Mexico. The intense sunlight and cool nights of the Hatch Valley make it a unique environment to grow these chiles and makes their flavor different than any other chile. These medium-spicy peppers are typically roasted to produce a delicious, smoky enhancement to all types of recipes.
All Reasor’s locations will bring in a limited quantity of the seasonal peppers from New Mexico. Four stores will feature roasting’s during the event and will roast them on designated days for free with a purchase of a case of Hatch Chile peppers.
The roasting schedule includes: Aug. 5 at Owasso 86th St. N. from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Aug. 12 at Broken Arrow from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; Aug. 19 at Bixby from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.; and Aug. 26 at Brookside from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
Customers will also have the option to pre-order and pay for their peppers online using Curbside, starting the Monday before the roasting and orders will be turned off online the Friday before or while supplies last. Customers will pick up their hatch-roasted peppers on Saturday at the store where the roastings are happening, during their designated time slot.
Reasor’s will have unique Hatch chile-inspired products in nearly every department.
Feature products for 2023 includes: produce, such as Hatch Chiles and Hatch Chile salsas, dried peppers, barbecue sauce and dijon mustard; meat such as Hatch Chile marinated kabobs, fajita meat, burgers, chicken, bratwurst, marinated Atlantic salmon, spatchcock chicken, hatch chile ground sausage, and more; deli such as Hatch Chile-spiced tortilla chips, sausage rolls, rotisserie chicken, mac and cheese, meatloaf, lunchmeat, and cheeses; bakery such as Hatch Chile-spiced cornbread, Hatch chile bread, and cream cheese danish; and grocery such as Frozen Hatch chiles, canned Hatch chiles, and frozen tamales.
