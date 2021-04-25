TULSA – Reasor’s is now accepting Electronic Benefits Transfer payments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program for online grocery orders.
This is part of Reasor’s ongoing commitment to offer a convenient shopping experience whether in store or online.
With the move, customers can now use SNAP EBT to pay for Reasor’s curbside pickup and delivery on the Reasor’s mobile app and at Reasors.com.
“We are thrilled we can offer this service," said Jeff Reasor, CEO of Reasor’s. "It has been on our road map pending approval for some time, and we are thankful it has come to fruition. No doubt consumer demand for online shopping services has increased tremendously over the past year. Now that all the governmental hurdles and testing are done, customers can enjoy the convenient, simple and safe benefits of Reasor’s online shopping.”
To use the service, customers first must create an account on the mobile app or at reasors.com. After they add items to their carts, and are ready to check out, users will select SNAP EBT as the payment method.
Reasor's was founded 57 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah, by namesake Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor's became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members.
