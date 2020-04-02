Within the next two to three weeks, as soon as supplies allow, Reasor’s will be supplying masks and gloves to those employees who would like to wear them.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently does not recommend healthy individuals – those who are not ill – wear masks. Reasor's is monitoring the CDC’s recommendations daily and will update its policies as necessary.
Reasor's will begin as soon as possible to use infrared non-contact, touchless thermometers to check the temperature of employees before they start their shifts each day. Any employee with a temperature above 100 degrees will be sent home and advised to seek medical attention.
Staff are in the process of placing one-way directional signs on the floors of our aisles to aid in the social distancing practices.
Regarding its online shopping process, Reasor's has added over 3,000 curbside pick-up times slots. To accomplish this, the company has hired over 100 people, including those who have been displaced, and continue to aggressively hire throughout the stores. New time slots will continue to be added and Reasor's is encouraging customers who do not see an available time slot to check back, as time slots will continue to open.
For those who cannot make it to one of the Reasor's stores, their business partner SHIPT, will shop the store for them and deliver to the customers' homes. Visit www.shipt.com for SHIPT delivery options.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.