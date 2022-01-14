Reasor’s Foods, which started in Tahlequah, is on the cusp of undergoing changes announced in November 2021, as it transitions from an independent grocery chain to part of Texas-based Brookshire Grocery Co.
The governing boards of the two organizations have agreed upon terms, and a final changeover will take place within the first quarter of 2022.
The acquisition process will being place next week, and Reasor’s CEO and President Jeff Reasor said on Thursday, Jan. 13, that he will vacate his position to become a consultant for the company.
Reasor also said the transition will not affect the name of the organization or its day-to-day operations. He added that the Reasor’s location in Tahlequah is slated to undergo remodeling, which will take place in the next few years.
The Tahlequah remodeling project was decided upon before the company was acquired by BCO, though that project was delayed by the pandemic. A timeframe for the renovation is forthcoming.
Reasor's was founded in 1963 in Tahlequah by Jeff Reasor's father, Larry Reasor who believed, "Sell the customers items they want to buy, not what we want to sell them."
Reasor's has more than 2,000 employees, who work in Tahlequah and at other locations in the metro Tulsa area.
Supermarket News reported that the Reasor's acquisition is one of many merger-and-acquisition deals by independent grocers over the last month, as Tadych's Econfoods supermarkets in Wisconsin and Michigan and Pattison Food Group in Canada announced a deal with Roth's Fresh Market out of Oregon.
