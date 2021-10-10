Reasors brings back 'Flavors of Fall' promotion, giving away Big 12 championship tickets

TULSA - Reasor's brings back its popular "Flavors of Fall" promotion, with seasonal favorites throughout every department in the store. With football, family entertainment, and upcoming fall activities including Halloween.
From soups in the deli, fall squash in produce, all the new fall baking items, fall recipes, fall table décor, seasonal beer and wines, decorative pumpkins, gourds, and corn stalks, to pumpkin spice everything, it's time to discover the Flavors of Fall at Reasor's.
Reasor's will also be giving away a pair of tickets to the Big Twelve Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; one hotel room for two nights at Hilton Southlake Town Square; a welcome gift;and two tickets to a Welcome Event the night before the game, which will include food and drinks, two tickets to the pre-game party, game day breakfast, and airport transportation for two.
Participants may enter for their chance to win by either using their Reasor's Rewards card between Oct. 5 and Nov. 2 or by filling out an entry form at reasors.com. No purchase is necessary. Complete rules and entry form are available on the Reasor's website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.