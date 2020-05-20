TULSA – As of Wednesday, May 20, all Reasor’s locations will be expanding their store hours to 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, with the exception of the 15th and Lewis store, where it will remain open 24 hours.
Now that inventory levels are beginning to return to normal, days are getting longer due to daylight savings time, and that phase two of the governor’s plan to reopen our state is in effect, stores will extend their hours, giving their customers an additional two hours to shop. In addition to the store hours, the service counters are now back up and running and will remain open until 9 p.m. daily. The 7-8 a.m. timeframe will still be reserved for those individuals with a compromised immune system and for their at-risk shoppers.
“Thank you for your patience over the past several weeks while we’ve operated under reduced hours,” said Jeff Reasor, Reasor’s chairman and CEO. “Now that our store traffic has leveled out a bit, we will still be able to clean and sanitize the stores while still giving our customers more opportunities to shop at their convenience.”
Reasor’s was founded 57 years ago at a single location in Tahlequah, by namesake Larry Reasor. Today, the company has 17 locations and one convenience store throughout northeastern Oklahoma. In 2007, Reasor’s became employee-owned and now provides jobs for nearly 2,500 community members. For more information about Reasor’s, visit www.reasors.com.
